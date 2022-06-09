Sandler Capital Management Has $7.02 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Sandler Capital Management grew its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Novanta were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Novanta by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NOVT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.06. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,937. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.11. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.31 and a 1 year high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

