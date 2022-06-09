Sandler Capital Management Buys 16,196 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sandler Capital Management increased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,973 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management owned approximately 0.19% of InMode worth $10,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in InMode by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 526 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INMD has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $82.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InMode presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

InMode stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,796. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.12. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $99.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. InMode had a net margin of 44.79% and a return on equity of 43.98%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

