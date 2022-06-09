Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $202.49

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $202.49 and last traded at $201.91, with a volume of 540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.19.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $191.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $6.97. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 40.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 78.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

