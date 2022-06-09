Samlyn Capital LLC Takes $6.99 Million Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,775,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $829,292,000 after buying an additional 252,310 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,961,000 after buying an additional 577,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,396,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $255,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,143,000 after purchasing an additional 88,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PVH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,446,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.35 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.98.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

