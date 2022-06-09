Samlyn Capital LLC Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 706,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268,822 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $58,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $70.65. 12,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,783. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.72.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

