Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $18.08 Million in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,080,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.39. 4,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.05. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.26 and a 52-week high of $182.11.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.57%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKSI. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.56.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

