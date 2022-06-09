Samlyn Capital LLC Invests $16.30 Million in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 521,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,334,000 after buying an additional 389,396 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares during the period. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,090,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,056,000 after buying an additional 510,694 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,923. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.66. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 360.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XENE. StockNews.com upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

