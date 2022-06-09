Samlyn Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Samlyn Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,552 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $20,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,150,000 after buying an additional 109,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,862,000 after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 338.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 46,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 36,223 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.04. 30,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,591. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.24. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $138.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

SIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $2,006,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,672,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $264,792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,966,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

