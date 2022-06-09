Samlyn Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Samlyn Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 993,205 shares during the quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 0.81% of Brinker International worth $13,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in Brinker International by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,373 shares in the company, valued at $9,254,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,103 shares of company stock worth $1,015,625. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.37.

EAT traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,694. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $65.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.35.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 53.59%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

