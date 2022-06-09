Samlyn Capital LLC Decreases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Samlyn Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 534,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 709,387 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $33,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.13. 96,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,585,172. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $73.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.17.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.91%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

