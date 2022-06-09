Samlyn Capital LLC Decreases Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Samlyn Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,662,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949,901 shares during the quarter. Academy Sports and Outdoors accounts for 2.2% of Samlyn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 4.14% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $160,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,102 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 482,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after acquiring an additional 191,800 shares during the period. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.32. 41,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,274,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 48.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

