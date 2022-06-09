Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 590,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,000. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 1.22% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $40.10. 10,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,529. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $52.54.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.