Samlyn Capital LLC Acquires 175,479 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,455,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,479 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC owned 1.75% of Constellium worth $43,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Constellium by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $71,144,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Constellium by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,415,000 after purchasing an additional 395,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,733,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSTM. Benchmark upped their price objective on Constellium from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 8,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59. Constellium SE has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $21.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 100.02% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

