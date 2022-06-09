Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $94.38

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $94.38 and last traded at $94.34, with a volume of 887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.35.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 11.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total transaction of $181,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,851,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,135,000 after purchasing an additional 173,482 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,178,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after buying an additional 84,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $6,028,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

