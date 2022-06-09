SAFE2 (SAFE2) Reaches Market Cap of $12.45 Million

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 9th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for about $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00230900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00403023 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00030415 BTC.

SAFE2 Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

