Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Sabre by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sabre by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SABR opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.85. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $14.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.26.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.43 million. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sabre news, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,231 shares of company stock worth $366,203. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

