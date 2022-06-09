Saba Capital Management L.P. Has $11.88 Million Stake in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Saba Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,189,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,503 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $11,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMPX. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IMPX opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.32.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on value-added industrials, including sustainable energy and energy efficiency, education, circular economy, consumer, healthcare, and business services.

