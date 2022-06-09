Saba Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,037,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291,820 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II were worth $10,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 72,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares during the period.

PRPB opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.91. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

