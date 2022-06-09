Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MPRA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 19.13% of Mercato Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,900,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,958,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercato Partners Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $13,230,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MPRA opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.96. Mercato Partners Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Mercato Partners Acquisition Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and operating a business in technology or branded consumer products sector.

