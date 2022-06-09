Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) by 400.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 2.16% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVSC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

NASDAQ KVSC opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.