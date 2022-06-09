S. R. Schill & Associates Trims Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

S. R. Schill & Associates lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,109 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 8.1% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.13. 6,805,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.