S. R. Schill & Associates Sells 16,442 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 45.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,442 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 90,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 259,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,498,829. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.78. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

