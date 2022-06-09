S. R. Schill & Associates Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

S. R. Schill & Associates lessened its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.27.

CSCO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.93. 234,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,935,024. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,645 shares of company stock worth $962,808 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.