S. R. Schill & Associates Purchases 29,153 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,153 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. S. R. Schill & Associates owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTL. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPTL stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.88. 67,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,791. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $32.50 and a 52 week high of $43.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.