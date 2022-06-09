S. R. Schill & Associates Increases Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHYG. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,911,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,453 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 241,302 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,796,000. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 886,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,147,000 after buying an additional 108,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after buying an additional 97,530 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.20. 26,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,677. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95.

