S. R. Schill & Associates Has $750,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

S. R. Schill & Associates cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 0.3% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Boeing were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $136.34. 58,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,088,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $117.08 and a one year high of $255.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.