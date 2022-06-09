S. R. Schill & Associates Has $619,000 Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 66,647 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 279.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 79,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after buying an additional 58,592 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 393.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,719 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 522.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after acquiring an additional 83,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 399.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter.

IHI traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,229. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.30.

