S. R. Schill & Associates Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Eaton were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.25. 14,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $130.43 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

