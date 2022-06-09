Ruler Protocol Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. Ruler Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00332287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.16 or 0.00439470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00030691 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

