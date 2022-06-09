Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 169,255 LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 169,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.27% of LendingTree as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth about $18,807,000. HST Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,992,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 80,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,078,000 after buying an additional 58,335 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TREE traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.24. 1,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,526. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.76. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.42 and a fifty-two week high of $228.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $756.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.62.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities downgraded shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.89.

In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

