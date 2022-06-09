Rubric Capital Management LP Purchases 725,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares during the period. AdaptHealth comprises about 3.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.29% of AdaptHealth worth $73,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 363,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 109,279 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 857,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,969,000 after acquiring an additional 127,493 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.67. 10,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,289. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.44. AdaptHealth Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $30.33.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $706.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $381,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 186,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,024 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

