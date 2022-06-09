Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 634,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned about 1.05% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 102,202 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in MediaAlpha by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,375,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson purchased 5,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 1,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,971. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAX. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

