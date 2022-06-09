Rubric Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519,532 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.16% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,412,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter worth about $15,389,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth about $11,959,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,599,000 after buying an additional 221,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after buying an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,904. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares in the company, valued at $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on COOP shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

