Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $41.73 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,067,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,726,000. Delta Air Lines makes up approximately 2.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 65,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.47.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.84. 321,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,919,178. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

