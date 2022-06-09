Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $20.02 Million in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,278,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,019,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.32% of EverQuote as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in EverQuote by 460.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in EverQuote by 19.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVER. B. Riley began coverage on EverQuote in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 7,119 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $108,849.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,039,653.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,914 shares of company stock valued at $179,413 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.12. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.21.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

