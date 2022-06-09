Rubric Capital Management LP Has $15.15 Million Holdings in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,889,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $15,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 1,207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,951. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.62. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $12.45.

ADV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advantage Solutions from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Advantage Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advantage Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.20.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

