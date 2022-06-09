Rubric Capital Management LP Buys 50,000 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Koppers makes up about 1.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 5.20% of Koppers worth $34,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, Director Xudong Feng sold 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $59,219.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $29,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

KOP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE KOP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,896. The company has a market capitalization of $584.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.64. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Koppers had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $459.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Koppers’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

