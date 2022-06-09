Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Sells 67,390 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,937,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,390 shares during the period. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises approximately 3.5% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $409,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 336.2% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,272 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 62,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,172,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,228,000 after buying an additional 384,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 220.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

NYSE J traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $132.82. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,187. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.