Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Sells 51,373 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,770,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,373 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 7.0% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 0.73% of Anthem worth $820,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Anthem by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,899,000 after purchasing an additional 113,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $4,128,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Anthem by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 254,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,785,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANTM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.95.

ANTM stock traded down $5.02 on Thursday, hitting $493.28. 4,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,192. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $503.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.01 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

About Anthem (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.