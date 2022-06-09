Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Raises Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Wayfair makes up about 5.1% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 3.02% of Wayfair worth $599,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 249,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Wayfair by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Wayfair by 622.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

W stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 33,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,959. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.90. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $339.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.23.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

About Wayfair (Get Rating)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.