Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. Raises Holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the period. Wayfair makes up about 5.1% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 3.02% of Wayfair worth $599,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BloombergSen Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% in the third quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 249,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Wayfair by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,417,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Wayfair by 622.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $1,405,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 288 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $33,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 2,618 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $303,112.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 18,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,176,316.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,836 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.
Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $0.47. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
W has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.
About Wayfair (Get Rating)
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
