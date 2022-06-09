RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 478,226 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 478,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $4,457,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,062,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,179,387.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RPC alerts:

On Monday, June 6th, Lor Inc sold 482,665 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $4,537,051.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $7,170,000.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Lor Inc sold 201,606 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $1,872,919.74.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lor Inc sold 311,864 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $2,759,996.40.

On Thursday, March 24th, Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00.

RES stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.00. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.52.

RPC ( NYSE:RES Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 48.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 170.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

About RPC (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.