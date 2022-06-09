Royal Bank of Canada Trims Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Target Price to C$45.00

Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EGHSF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

EGHSF traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 966. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66.

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

