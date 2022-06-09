Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $121.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.78.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $105.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $107.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.995 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,138,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.9% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,618,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $857,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 32.9% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 11,225,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

