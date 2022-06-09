Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.
Couchbase stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Couchbase by 318.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Couchbase by 33.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 193.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 38,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Couchbase (Get Rating)
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Couchbase (BASE)
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
- Stratasys Stock Forming a Tradeable Bottom
- How to Invest in Water Stocks: A Tutorial for Investors
- Expedia Group: Recovering with the Travel Industry
- It’s Time To Grab The Lovesac Company By The Shorts
Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.