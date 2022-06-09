Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Couchbase from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Couchbase stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Couchbase by 318.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 49,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 18.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Couchbase by 33.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 193.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 38,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

