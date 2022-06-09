Route One Investment Company L.P. Has $372.98 Million Holdings in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,500 shares during the quarter. Herbalife Nutrition accounts for approximately 8.3% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned about 8.13% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $372,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,597,000 after buying an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 2,755,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,786,000 after buying an additional 410,086 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,073,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after buying an additional 400,555 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,191,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,505,000 after buying an additional 256,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,400,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLF. Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 7,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,387,678. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, EVP Alan L. Hoffman acquired 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $99,743.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,079.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,428.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,244.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

