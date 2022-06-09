Route One Investment Company L.P. Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 222,882 shares during the period. Guidewire Software comprises 4.9% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Route One Investment Company L.P. owned 2.35% of Guidewire Software worth $222,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

GWRE traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,120. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.70. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $197.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 18.86% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.89.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

