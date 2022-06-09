Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $84.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) will report sales of $84.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Root’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. Root reported sales of $89.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Root will report full-year sales of $319.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $287.20 million to $378.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $261.56 million, with estimates ranging from $210.10 million to $333.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Root.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.82.

In other Root news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Root by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 23,092 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Root by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Root by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Root by 1,264.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 461,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROOT traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,080. The firm has a market cap of $330.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of -0.32. Root has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

