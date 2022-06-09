Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Roku were worth $38,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU opened at $101.88 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.03 and a fifty-two week high of $490.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.31. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

