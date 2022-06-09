Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 23,100 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $200,046.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,498,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,638,802.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner acquired 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 22,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $199,800.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jay Farner acquired 21,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $199,857.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Jay Farner acquired 22,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $199,106.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Jay Farner bought 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,584.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Jay Farner bought 23,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,791.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Jay Farner bought 24,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,746.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Jay Farner acquired 26,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,032.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Jay Farner acquired 23,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $199,920.00.

NYSE RKT opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.89.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Rocket Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.