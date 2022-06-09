Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Raises Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 2.1% of Rockbridge Investment Management LCC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned about 0.53% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $14,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USRT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average of $62.53. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $54.59 and a one year high of $68.08.

